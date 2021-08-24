 Skip to main content

12 Of The Best Memes About Wall Street
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 10:45am   Comments
So far, 2021 has been the year of the memes on Wall Street. Stocks like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) as well as cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have inspired a new generation of stock traders on social media that have as much fun trolling hedge funds as they do YOLOing their stimmies.

Here are 13 of Benzinga’s favorite Wall Street memes.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) inspired some snickers and likely some usage of this spin on the old school “stonks” meme after the company reported its median user has just a $240 balance in their account.

What better meme to use to trigger the pros on a day when the S&P 500 drops 1% but the price of Dogecoin gains 10%?

Ramp Capital and Wu-Tang Financial poke fun at seemingly clueless Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors asking Google if it’s time to sell Tesla. Ironically, Tesla is still trading well below its price on the date of these tweets, so it actually was a pretty good time to sell.

Who better than Ron Burgundy to deliver a cheesy Wall Street-themed dad joke?

Elon Musk’s genius (or lack thereof) has been a topic of much debate on social media among Tesla bulls and TSLAQ short sellers all year long.

It wouldn’t be a true list of memes without at least one smug cat.

As bummed as they were about the pulled WeWork IPO in 2019, short sellers have spent most of 2021 as disgusted as Greta Thunberg.

Reddit’s WallStreetBets community and the self-proclaimed AMC ape army have gone head-to-head with hedge funds, short sellers and institutional traders all year.

Even short sellers agree some meme stocks are eventually headed to the moon!

This meme encapsulates the “Fast and Furious” nature of the stock market in 2021.

May your call option premiums rest in peace.

And as always, Joe Exotic is a go-to meme for any losing trade.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Elon Musk Reddit wallstreetbetsCrowdsourcing Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

