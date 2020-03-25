Twitter Users Speak Out With #NotDying4WallStreet And #DieForTheDow Hashtags

Despite public health experts warning that America is far from the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations with Congress and how he says Americans want to return to work.

Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

In response to the tweets, users began to criticize Trump for caring more about the economy than American lives that could be lost.

Following President Trump's tweets, the hashtags #NotDying4WallStreet and #DieForTheDow began to trend on Twitter.

Sacrificing A Generation?

Twitter users expressed their disinterest in the idea of returning to work and began to explain why it is not worth risking the lives of vulnerable citizens along the way.

Dear Deplorables, Do not let your mom #DieForTheDow. Continue to social distance and do NOT listen to Trump. This is a serious and deadly virus. All Trump cares about is his Shakey re-election. Don't fall for it.#NotDyingForWallStreet #TrumpLiesAboutCoronavirus#StayAtHome — Max Lifer (@lifetothemax1) March 24, 2020

We are in the middle of a pandemic and @realDonaldTrump and the @GOP are seriously considering sacrificing millions of people to save Wall Street. Remember that in November, especially if you're over 65. #NotDying4WallStreet — DanaTmo (@danamarena) March 24, 2020

We will not sacrifice a generation. People are coming together in unprecedented ways to care for each other through #COVID19. From emergency relief, to food drop offs, to supply sharing -- we are better than this. Do not let this ignorance distract us. #NotDying4WallStreet https://t.co/0BKiYBspTJ — Ai-jen Poo (@aijenpoo) March 24, 2020

Rich Vs. Poor Disconnect

Citizens also tweeted about feelings that the federal government currently only cares about satisfying the rich, and is putting the priority of maintaining wealth over maintaining health.

#NotDying4WallStreet It is shameful for this Trump administration and its cohorts like @larrykudlow, the common American is collateral damage so as to please hedge funds and their rich cohorts. Obviously they don't want to listen to health experts for their ulterior motives! — Bala (@Bmdsuccess) March 24, 2020

People tweeting #DieForTheDow are so missing the point, it's not funny. This is elitism at its worst. Either they don't understand that a Great Depression will have a body count, too, or they don't care. We cannot be on lockdown forever — (((Aaron "Worthing" Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 24, 2020

I'm not dying for corporations. I refuse to put my family and friends in danger so that billionaires can keep their cruise lines and jewelry stores open. I'm not dying so billionaires can give Wall Street bailouts and help keep corporate greed unchecked. #DieForTheDow — Lady Like (@llLadyLikell) March 24, 2020

The Stimulus Package

Many Twitter users expressed frustration at the amount of relief designated to corporations vs. citizens in the federal coronavirus bill, as well as worries that some people will be left without any assistance at all.

Am I the only one that thinks a 2 trillion dollar deal that gives American taxpayers $1200 maximum benefit is nothing more than another grift for the rich?#StimulusPlan — Witch of the East (@daleizcrazy) March 25, 2020

U.S. population is 331 million.

$2 Trillion divided by 331 million is $6,042

Just send everyone a check for 6 grand and let us vote with our wallets for which mega-corporations to bailout.#StimulusPlan #stimulusbill — Steve Herzfeld (@american2084) March 25, 2020

I am fucking disgusted! Out of $2 Trillion relief package only $250 Billion goes to the citizens? That's ONE FUCKING EIGHTH!! The majority goes to corporations and some goes to medical. This is a thoroughly fucked up nation... — NoodoggySheltersInPlaceForBernieSanders (@Noodoggy) March 25, 2020

Although some companies have seen benefit from the coronavirus, such as retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and companies with stay-at-home related products like Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), overall the people and the stock market have taken a hit. Lives have been lost and investments have been halved, and it's led to widepread frustration with the Trump administration's response to pandemic.