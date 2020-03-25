Market Overview

Twitter Users Speak Out With #NotDying4WallStreet And #DieForTheDow Hashtags

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 5:17pm   Comments
Twitter Users Speak Out With #NotDying4WallStreet And #DieForTheDow Hashtags

Despite public health experts warning that America is far from the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations with Congress and how he says Americans want to return to work.

In response to the tweets, users began to criticize Trump for caring more about the economy than American lives that could be lost.

Following President Trump's tweets, the hashtags #NotDying4WallStreet and #DieForTheDow began to trend on Twitter.

Sacrificing A Generation?

Twitter users expressed their disinterest in the idea of returning to work and began to explain why it is not worth risking the lives of vulnerable citizens along the way.

Rich Vs. Poor Disconnect

Citizens also tweeted about feelings that the federal government currently only cares about satisfying the rich, and is putting the priority of maintaining wealth over maintaining health.

The Stimulus Package

Many Twitter users expressed frustration at the amount of relief designated to corporations vs. citizens in the federal coronavirus bill, as well as worries that some people will be left without any assistance at all.  

Although some companies have seen benefit from the coronavirus, such as retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) and companies with stay-at-home related products like Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) and Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), overall the people and the stock market have taken a hit. Lives have been lost and investments have been halved, and it's led to widepread frustration with the Trump administration's response to pandemic.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

