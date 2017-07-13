Market Overview

Nokia Downgraded By Vetr To 4 Stars
Dylan Wittenberg , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2017 1:09pm   Comments
The Vetr community has downgraded $NOK to 4-Stars (Vetr)

Vetr has downgraded Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) from 4.5 stars to 4 stars.

Over the last six months, Nokia has traded up over 32.9 percent. The company has traded up over a handle since reaching a patent license and business cooperation agreement with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) in order to settle a litigation dispute.

Vetr members have given Nokia a Buy rating and a $7.10 price target. This price target is lower than the $10.49 price target from professional analysts. The company opened Thursday around $6.34.

57.1 percent of Vetr voters think that traders should buy Nokia stock.

