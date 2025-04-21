Steve Bannon Says Elon Musk Is 'Evil,' Blasts His Brain Chip Ambitions As 'Techno‑Feudalist' Plot To Hijack Humanity's Future

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has opened a new front in the Republican civil war, branding tech billionaire Elon Musk "evil" and a "techno‑feudalist" bent on remaking humanity with brain chips.

What Happened: In a fresh interview with Business Insider, Bannon said Musk's Neuralink project, which recently implanted its first wireless interface in a human subject, amounts to "satanism with a brain chip." "By seeking to implant computer chips in people's brains, Musk is attempting to disrupt humanity itself," Bannon said. "We are on the side of the human being."

Neuralink won U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance last year and has reported that early patients can move a computer cursor by thought alone, a milestone Musk argues will help paralyzed people and eventually "merge humans with AI."

Bannon's assault has previously drawn fire from Musk, who posted on X in February that Bannon is "a great talker, but not a great doer. What did he get done this week? Nothing."

Why It Matters: Their clash pits two influential voices competing for Donald Trump's ear. Bannon hosts the hard‑right "War Room" podcast and says he is helping craft the campaign's "Flood the Zone" messaging. Musk, meanwhile, has become a GOP hero for slashing federal bureaucracy and championing cryptocurrency.

The feud also exposes ideological rifts inside MAGA ranks. Bannon rails against H‑1B visas and "globalist" tech, while Musk relies on high‑skill immigration for Tesla, SpaceX, and X. Trump reportedly urged the men to bury the hatchet, but Bannon tells Business Insider the president has "more important things to do."

Bannon insists the stakes are spiritual. "Elon was always evil," he said. "It is a massive leap for humankind, and we won't be the same people on the other side."

While the world’s richest man’s governmental roles have made headlines over the past few months, Dan Ives believes Musk should “get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time”. Ives’ comment arrives ahead of Tesla Inc’s TSLA first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday after market close.

