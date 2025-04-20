Elon Musk 'Needs To Leave' The Government And Get Back To Being CEO Of Tesla, Says Dan Ives Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Dan Ives said on Sunday that Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nvidia Corp. NVDA are among the most groundbreaking tech firms globally. However, Ives suggests that Elon Musk should step back from governmental roles and refocus on Tesla.

What Happened: Ives took to X and highlighted the importance of Musk’s involvement in Tesla’s upcoming earnings call.

Ives stated, “Musk needs to leave the govt, take a step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time in our view.” This comment comes amid growing concerns about Musk’s attention being diverted from Tesla to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency under President Donald Trump.

We believe Tesla along with Nvidia are two of the most disruptive technology companies on the globe over the coming years. BUT….Musk needs to leave the govt, take a step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time in our view. Big earnings call for Musk Tuesday — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) April 21, 2025

Reports have indicated that Musk’s focus on DOGE has frustrated investors, as they believe it detracts from his responsibilities at Tesla. Recent discussions suggest that Musk’s role in the government might soon conclude, potentially allowing him to dedicate more time to Tesla.

Why It Matters: Ives’ remarks come at a critical time for Tesla, as the company prepares for a significant first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday after market close.

Tesla’s stock has shown resilience, closing around $241 on Thursday, and analysts are closely watching for potential breakout signals. Even so, Tesla shares have fallen over 36% since the year began.

The company’s recent delivery numbers were disappointing, leading to concerns about its future performance. Ives, a prominent analyst, has reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla, emphasizing the need for Musk to address the brand crisis. Wedbush has a $550 price target for Tesla.

