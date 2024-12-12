Telehealth Firm Ro Partners With Eli Lilly to Boost Access to Obesity Drug Zepbound

Telehealth firm Ro has partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY to enhance patient access to Zepbound (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for obesity treatment.

Through LillyDirect, Ro will provide patients with streamlined access to this FDA-approved medication at a self-pay price, making it more affordable for clinically eligible individuals.

The collaboration integrates diagnosis, prescription, and home delivery into one platform.

Eli Lilly's executive vice president, Patrik Jonsson, emphasized the importance of affordability and accessibility in obesity care, noting that Zepbound's lower-cost vials represent a significant step toward breaking down barriers. "Our goal is to provide safe and effective treatment options that patients can trust," Jonsson stated.

"Lilly's release of Zepbound single-dose vials at a lower, self-pay-only price was groundbreaking and reflects the patient-centric model upon which Ro was founded. This integration further streamlines access to the only approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist without patients ever having to leave the Ro app, let alone leave their home," said Zach Reitano, co-founder & CEO of Ro.

CNBC notes that the collaboration enables eligible patients to access Zepbound through a "complete end-to-end" experience. Patients can receive a diagnosis, obtain a prescription, and have the medication delivered directly to their homes via Gifthealth, a digital pharmacy partnered with LillyDirect.

Zepbound vials are cash-pay products priced at $399 for a 2.5 mg dose and $549 for a 5 mg dose.

Ro also provides extensive ongoing support for weight management, including personalized care plans, 24/7 access to licensed physicians, coaching, and tools for monitoring progress.

Using data, the platform helps patients choose the most cost-effective medication, whether through insurance or cash payment.

Ro additionally assists with prescriptions for Novo Nordisk A/S' NVO rival drug, Wegovy (semaglutide), and compounded alternatives.

Last week, Eli Lilly revealed topline data from the SURMOUNT-5 phase 3b trial of Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities.

Zepbound provided a 47% greater relative weight loss compared to Wegovy. On average, Zepbound led to a superior weight loss of 20.2% compared to 13.7% with Wegovy.

Price Action: At last check Thursday, LLY stock was up 0.31% at $798.50.

Photo Source: Eli Lilly and Company