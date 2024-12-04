Eli Lilly's Zepbound Vs. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy - Which Shows Greater Weight Loss?

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly And Co LLY revealed topline data from the SURMOUNT-5 phase 3b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared with Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO Wegovy (semaglutide) in adults with obesity, or overweight with at least one of the following comorbidities: hypertension, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular disease, who did not have diabetes.

Zepbound provided a 47% greater relative weight loss compared to Wegovy.

On average, Zepbound led to a superior weight loss of 20.2% compared to 13.7% with Wegovy.

At 72 weeks, Zepbound beat Wegovy on both the primary endpoint and all five key secondary endpoints in this trial of adults living with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes.

In addition, in a key secondary endpoint, 31.6% of people taking Zepbound achieved at least 25% body weight loss compared to 16.1% of those taking Wegovy.

The overall safety profile of Zepbound in SURMOUNT-5 was similar to previously reported SURMOUNT trials.

The most commonly reported adverse events in SURMOUNT-5 for Zepbound and Wegovy were gastrointestinal-related and generally mild to moderate in severity.

Lilly will continue to evaluate the SURMOUNT-5 results, which will be published in a peer-reviewed journal and presented at a medical meeting next year.

Last month, Eli Lilly released detailed results from the SUMMIT Phase 3 trial showing tirzepatide reduced the risk of worsening heart failure events in adults with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and obesity.

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, the use of anti-obesity medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, was associated with lower incidence and recurrence of alcohol use disorder.

A new cohort study highlights a notable trend among participants in weight loss programs: a significant portion of individuals reduced their alcohol consumption after starting anti-obesity medications.

Price Action: LLY stock is up 1.74% at $827.49 at the last check on Wednesday.

