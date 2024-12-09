Vertex Has $5 Billion-Plus Opportunity In Pain And Kidney Disease Programs, Analyst Upgrades Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 9, 2024 1:23 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Jefferies upgrades Vertex to Buy, citing growing pipeline with a potential $5 billion-$7 billion value.
  • Vertex’s pain treatment and kidney disease programs are seen as significant growth drivers.

Jefferies has upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX, citing the company’s robust cystic fibrosis base business and the additional upside from the new LNP/ mRNA therapy (around $1 billion opportunity) and “triple pill” regimens.

The company’s pipeline can potentially exceed expectations if the data is positive. The analyst views the risk/reward balance as mostly neutral for 2024. The pain program stands out as a potential blockbuster, especially with the upcoming launch for acute pain and chronic LSR data expected in 2025.

Also Read: FDA-Approved Sickle Cell Therapies From Bluebird Bio And Vertex Join Medicaid Innovation Program

Jefferies upgraded Vertex to Buy from Hold following improved fundamentals and a growing pipeline worth $5 billion-7 billion, which includes treatments for chronic pain and APOL1 kidney disease. The analyst increased the price target from $500 to $550.

A recent meeting with management indicates that their Nav 1.8 pain treatment is improving and could be combined with next-gen 1.7 and 1.8 dual mechanisms, similar to their CF combination treatments, potentially creating a $5 billion+ business.

The Phase 3 AMKD kidney trial is also progressing well, with promising results expected to lead to a $2 billion business. Investors should consider Vertex to be a valuable asset in the current market.

Due to its solid fundamentals and expanding pipeline, Vertex is a strong growth stock that should remain a favorite among general investors and long-term holders.

It’s a rare growth opportunity in the large biopharma sector, with no significant data risks expected in 2025 and no concerns over obesity-related issues.

In the near term, the analyst anticipates positive Phase 2 LSR pain data, a successful launch of Vanza for cystic fibrosis in 2025, and continued strong financial performance.

Price Action: VRTX stock is up 2.16% at $472.06 at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorBiotechEquitiesLarge CapNewsUpgradesHealth CarePrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved