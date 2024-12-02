Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy, Zepbound Linked To Reduced Alcohol Use: Study

According to research published in JAMA Network Open, the use of anti-obesity medications, including glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, was associated with lower incidence and recurrence of alcohol use disorder.

The study analyzed data from 14,053 eligible participants if they started using an anti-obesity medication between January 2022 and August 2023 and refilled the same medication during October or November 2023.

The medications were grouped into categories:

Metformin, bupropion, and naltrexone.

First-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Novo Nordisk A/S’ NVO Victoza (liraglutide) and Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Victoza (liraglutide) and Trulicity (dulaglutide) Second-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Eli Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide)

A new cohort study highlights a notable trend among participants in weight loss programs: a significant portion of individuals reduced their alcohol consumption after starting anti-obesity medications.

The findings suggest potential links between these medications and changes in alcohol use, with various factors influencing this behavior.

Among participants reporting alcohol use at baseline, nearly half (45.3%) reduced their alcohol consumption after beginning the weight loss treatment.

Meanwhile, 52.4% reported no change, and 2.3% noted an increase.

Participants with higher levels of obesity or heavier drinking habits at the start of the study were more likely to reduce alcohol consumption.

Those prescribed Wegovy or Zepbound or the combination of bupropion and naltrexone also showed a tendency to drink less. However, the association with bupropion and naltrexone became statistically insignificant when adjusted for weight loss.

Researchers hypothesized that certain pharmacological properties of obesity drugs might influence alcohol use.

For example, naltrexone reduces alcohol cravings, while GLP-1 RAs may diminish the rewarding effects of both alcohol and food. The study also noted that participants using metformin reported reduced alcohol consumption, possibly due to behavioral strategies emphasizing calorie reduction and the role of alcohol in impairing cognitive restraint.

The researchers acknowledged that the motivation to adopt healthier behaviors could be higher in individuals engaged in structured weight loss programs than those not seeking treatment.

