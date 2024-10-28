EyePoint's Investigational Drug Shows Early And Sustained Improvement Than Regeneron's Eylea For Diabetes-Associated Vision Loss

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. EYPT stock is trading higher on Monday after the company revealed interim 16-week data from the ongoing Phase 2 VERONA trial of Duravyu for patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

Duravyu is an investigational sustained-delivery therapy that delivers patent-protected vorolanib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor formulated in bioerodible Durasert E.

Duravyu 2.7mg demonstrated an early, sustained, and clinically meaningful improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and anatomical control versus the Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc’s REGN Eylea (aflibercept) control arm.

A favorable safety and tolerability profile continued for both Duravyu arms.

The 2.7mg dose is also being evaluated in the Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

The company expects to report the full topline results in the first quarter of 2025.

Duravyu 2.7mg demonstrated an early and sustained improvement in BCVA and CST (central subfield thickness) as measured by optical coherence tomography (OCT).

BCVA improved +8.9 letters versus +3.2 letters for aflibercept control compared to baseline.

CST improved 68.1 microns versus 30.5 microns for aflibercept control compared to baseline.

Visual and anatomical gains were observed at Week 4, demonstrating the immediate bioavailability of DURAVYU.

The positive trend in BCVA and anatomy continued for patients who reached the Week 24 visit.

Continued to show encouraging safety and tolerability profile with no Duravyu-related ocular or systemic serious adverse events.

At 16 weeks, 2% of eyes in the Duravyu 2.7 mg arm were supplement-free, compared to 50% in the aflibercept control arm.

Price Action: EYPT stock is up 36.7% at $12.99 at last check Monday.

