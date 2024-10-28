Why Is Nao-Cap Neurology Focused Autonomix Medical Stock Trading Higher On Monday?

Autonomix Medical, Inc. AMIX stock is trading higher on Monday, with a strong session volume of 6.11 million compared to the average volume of 22.87 thousand, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The nano-cap firm focused on developing technologies for the nervous system revealed preliminary results from the first five “lead-in” patients in the company’s ongoing proof-of-concept human trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of delivering transvascular energy to ablate relevant problematic nerves and mitigate pain in patients with pancreatic cancer pain.

Three patients were treated with femoral access and two with brachial access.

Patients treated with brachial access showed no improvement in their pain scores (or worsened), while all patients treated with femoral access positively responded to treatment.

Data, as previously reported, show a reduction in pain assessed using the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) from a mean pre-procedure score of 8.0 to a mean score of 1.33 at 4-6 weeks post-procedure. Additionally, all responding patients were able to eliminate their opioid use at 4-6 weeks post-procedure.

The trial is expected to complete enrollment by year-end 2024.

The company’s technology platform utilizes a catheter-based microchip sensing array antenna to detect and differentiate neural signals with up to 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies.

Once target nerves are identified, Autonomix uses its proprietary radio frequency (RF) ablation technology to kill targeted nerves, enabling a precision guided sense, treat and verify approach to addressing a number of disease categories from chronic pain management to hypertension and cardiology.

Price Action: AMIX stock is up 106% at $15.89 at last check Monday.

Image by PDPics from Pixabay

