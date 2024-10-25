Eli Lilly's Newly FDA-Approved Eczema Drug Improves Skin And Itch In Patients Previously Treated With Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent

On Friday, Eli Lilly and Company LLY revealed new results from the Phase 3b ADapt study of Ebglyss (lebrikizumab), which will be presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference.

The results show that Ebglyss improved skin (including hand and face) and itch among patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) who were previously treated with Sanofi SA SNY / Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s REGN Dupixent (dupilumab).

The study’s primary endpoint was measured by at least a 75% improvement in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) score at 16 weeks, which evaluates the extent and severity of the skin disease.

Secondary endpoints at 16 and 24 weeks included Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of clear (0) or almost clear (1) skin with a reduction of at least two points from baseline and at least a four-point improvement in Pruritus NRS from baseline.

With Ebglyss, 57% of patients in Week 16 and 60% in Week 24 who had previously been treated with dupilumab achieved EASI-75.

In addition, 46% of patients who were inadequate responders to dupilumab achieved EASI-75 response with Ebglyss at Week 16.

53% and 62% of ADapt patients who discontinued dupilumab and began treatment with Ebglyss also experienced itch relief (Pruritus NRS) with at least a four-point improvement from baseline at Week 16 and Week 24, respectively.

Patients in this study saw improvements in difficult-to-treat areas when treated with Ebglyss.

52% treated with Ebglyss saw clear or almost clear face dermatitis at Week 24.

Among patients with moderate-to-severe hand dermatitis at baseline, the modified total lesion-symptom score, which measures the extent and severity of hand dermatitis, decreased by 75 percent at Week 24.

Less than 6% of patients treated with Ebglyss experienced an adverse event that led to treatment discontinuation.

Last month, the FDA approved Ebglyss, a targeted IL-13 inhibitor, for adults and children 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) that is not well controlled despite treatment with topical prescription therapies.

Ebglyss was also approved in the European Union in 2023 and Japan in January 2024, with additional markets expected later this year.

