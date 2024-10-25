Why Is Cancer-Focused Tyra Biosciences Stock Falling On Friday?

On Thursday, Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA released clinical proof-of-concept data for TYRA-300 in patients with metastatic urothelial (mUC) cancer from its ongoing SURF301 Phase 1/2 study.
These data will be presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
TYRA-300 is a potential first-in-class, investigational, oral, FGFR3-selective inhibitor designed to avoid the toxicities associated with the inhibition of FGFR1, FGFR2, and FGFR4 while being agnostic for the FGFR3 gatekeeper mutations.
As of Aug. 15, the data cutoff date, 41 patients were enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the SURF301 Phase 1/2 study.
The enrolled patient population was heavily pre-treated. Treatment with TYRA-300 was evaluated across six dose levels, ranging from 10 mg to 120 mg once daily (QD).
Preliminary PK/PD analysis in 41 patients as of the data cutoff date: TYRA-300 plasma concentrations indicate adequate target coverage at ≥ 90 mg QD, with ongoing pharmacokinetic characterization.
In patients with FGFR3+ mUC who received doses ≥ 90 mg QD, anti-tumor activity was observed in all patients:
- 6 out of 11 (54.5%) patients at ≥ 90 mg QD achieved a partial response, 3 of which are still ongoing.
- 5 out of 10 (50%) patients at 90 mg QD achieved a partial response.
- 1 out of 1 (100%) patient at 120 mg QD achieved a partial response.
- For all patients at ≥ 90 mg QD (PR + stable disease), a 100% disease control rate (DCR) was achieved.
TYRA-300 has demonstrated favorable interim safety results:
- Preliminary data from SURF301 suggest TYRA-300 to be generally well-tolerated, with infrequent FGFR2- and FGFR1-associated toxicities.
- In doses from 10 mg up to 120 mg QD, there were 4 (10%) serious adverse events related to TYRA-300, one dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) of grade 3 diarrhea at 90 mg QD, and one grade 3 treatment-related adverse event leading to discontinuation of treatment (90 mg QD).
The 120 mg QD dose was the highest dose evaluated, and no DLTs were reported.
Price Action: TYRA stock is down 18.4% at $23.34 at last check Friday.
