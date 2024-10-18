Aura Biosciences' Bladder Cancer Candidate Demonstrates Tumor Shrinkage In Patients With High-Grade Disease

On Thursday, Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA revealed early data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial of bel-sar (AU-011) in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

To date, the trial includes 13 patients, with the primary endpoints of evaluating the safety and feasibility of local administration of bel-sar alone (n=5) and bel-sar with light activation (n=8).

The secondary endpoints are to evaluate biological activity and immune-mediated changes in the tumor microenvironment (TME).

In patients receiving bel-sar with light activation (n=8), 4 out of 5 patients with low-grade disease demonstrated a clinically complete response with no tumor cells remaining on histopathological evaluation.

Two out of 3 patients with high-grade disease demonstrated visual tumor shrinkage observed on cystoscopy.

The data in these eight patients receiving bel-sar with light activation showed clinical activity detectable as soon as seven days after a single low dose of bel-sar with light activation.

“A potentially differentiating aspect of this novel treatment is the rapid tumor response accompanied by an immune-oncology effect such as a marked CD8+ T-cell infiltration observed in just a matter of days with a single low dose. We believe this could have the potential to translate into a durable response. In parallel with expanding the ongoing Phase 1 trial, we are preparing for a Phase 2 trial to further evaluate bel-sar’s clinical activity and durability of response,” said Sabine Brookman-May, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head Urologic Oncology of Aura Biosciences.

In the safety analysis as of Sept. 9, data cut-off date (n=12), bel-sar was well-tolerated, with less than 10% of patients reporting Grade 1 and no Grade 2 or higher drug-related adverse events reported.

No serious adverse events have been reported.

Price Action: AURA stock traded 18.85% higher at $12.23 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

