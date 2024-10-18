Aura Biosciences' Bladder Cancer Candidate Demonstrates Tumor Shrinkage In Patients With High-Grade Disease

On Thursday, Aura Biosciences, Inc. AURA revealed early data from an ongoing Phase 1 trial of bel-sar (AU-011) in patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
To date, the trial includes 13 patients, with the primary endpoints of evaluating the safety and feasibility of local administration of bel-sar alone (n=5) and bel-sar with light activation (n=8).
Also Read: Aura Biosciences Touts Promising Data From Eye Cancer Candidate.
The secondary endpoints are to evaluate biological activity and immune-mediated changes in the tumor microenvironment (TME).
In patients receiving bel-sar with light activation (n=8), 4 out of 5 patients with low-grade disease demonstrated a clinically complete response with no tumor cells remaining on histopathological evaluation.
Two out of 3 patients with high-grade disease demonstrated visual tumor shrinkage observed on cystoscopy.
The data in these eight patients receiving bel-sar with light activation showed clinical activity detectable as soon as seven days after a single low dose of bel-sar with light activation.
“A potentially differentiating aspect of this novel treatment is the rapid tumor response accompanied by an immune-oncology effect such as a marked CD8+ T-cell infiltration observed in just a matter of days with a single low dose. We believe this could have the potential to translate into a durable response. In parallel with expanding the ongoing Phase 1 trial, we are preparing for a Phase 2 trial to further evaluate bel-sar’s clinical activity and durability of response,” said Sabine Brookman-May, Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head Urologic Oncology of Aura Biosciences.
In the safety analysis as of Sept. 9, data cut-off date (n=12), bel-sar was well-tolerated, with less than 10% of patients reporting Grade 1 and no Grade 2 or higher drug-related adverse events reported.
No serious adverse events have been reported.
Price Action: AURA stock traded 18.85% higher at $12.23 during after-hours trading on Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.