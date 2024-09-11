Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Touts Encouraging Data From New Obesity Pill Showing Double Weight Loss Compared To Wegovy

At the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shared an abstract with data from the company’s next-generation weight loss candidate, amycretin.

Earlier today, Novo Nordisk announced that its weight-loss drug liraglutide is safe and effective for children as young as six.

The company-funded study revealed a 7.4% reduction in body mass index for children aged 6 to 12 who used the injectable pens over a year compared to a placebo group.

Amycretin is a novel protein-based unimolecular amylin (regulates hunger) and GLP-1 receptor co-agonist for once-daily oral administration.

GLP-1 (produced in the small intestine to regulate blood sugar) is the same hormone targeted by other weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) and Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Zepbound (tirzepatide).

In a single-center, placebo-controlled, double-blinded study, adult participants with a BMI of 25.0-39.9 kg/m2 without diabetes were randomized to receive amycretin or a placebo once a day for up to 12 weeks.

In the first-in-human trial, a 50-mg dose of the daily pill of amycretin, led to 10.4% weight loss at about three months after the start of treatment.

Participants who took two 50-mg pills daily lost 13.1% of their weight compared to 1.1% in the placebo group for both doses.

According to Novo Nordisk, the drug is safe, with side effects in line with those of Ozempic and Wegovy.

Most adverse events reported were mild to moderate in severity and related to gastrointestinal discomfort (e.g., nausea, vomiting), and decreased appetite.

In a similar trial, participants who were taking Wegovy showed a weight loss of 5.9% after 12 weeks.

Wegovy showed an overall weight loss of 15% after two years of treatment vs. 2.6% (~6 lb) for adults taking a placebo.

At the end of the treatment period, participants taking amycretin did not reach a plateau in weight loss, indicating the potential for further weight loss with extended use.

The study’s authors conclude that daily oral amycretin treatment in adults who are overweight or obese and without diabetes demonstrated a safe and tolerable profile in line with the drug receptor classes and with notable reductions in body weight.

“A single molecule that targets both amylin and GLP-1 biology in a tablet form could offer a more convenient approach to achieving better outcomes for individuals with overweight or obesity,” researchers said before presenting the findings.

