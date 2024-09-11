Novo Nordisk Reports Positive Results Of Weight-Loss Drug Liraglutide For Children As Young As 6, Eyes FDA And EMA Approval

Novo Nordisk NVO has announced that its weight-loss drug liraglutide is safe and effective for children as young as six. The company-funded study revealed a 7.4% reduction in body-mass index for children aged 6 to 12 using the injectable pens over a year compared to a placebo group.

What Happened: The study, involving 82 children, indicates liraglutide could become the first obesity treatment available for this age group. Martin Holst Lange, Novo Nordisk's head of development, stated the company will seek regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, reported the Financial Times.

"One in five children have obesity and one of the biggest predictors for adult obesity is childhood obesity so having this potential intervention for that age group is important," Lange said, according to the report.

Currently, no pharmaceutical treatments for general obesity in under-12s exist, according to Claudia Fox from the University of Minnesota Medical School, who led the study. Novo Nordisk is also testing semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, for young children, which is already approved for over-12s.

Despite promising results, side effects such as nausea and vomiting were noted, and weight was quickly regained after stopping the drug. However, there were no differences in growth, bone age, or puberty issues between the control group and those on liraglutide, Fox added.

See Also: Mark Cuban Says Kamala Harris Is Simply Doing What Trump Did In 2016: ‘It’s Her Party. She Gets To Set The Rules’

Why It Matters: The announcement from Novo Nordisk comes at a time when the weight-loss drug market is under intense scrutiny. Recently, there have been concerns about the distribution of fake versions of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic. Criminals have been forging drug batch numbers to produce counterfeit versions, raising international concerns.

Moreover, research has revealed that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, might have unexpected benefits beyond weight loss. According to researchers, the drug could potentially address a range of ailments, including heart failure, arthritis, Alzheimer's, and even cancer.

In addition, the market for weight-loss drugs is rapidly expanding, with companies like Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS offering affordable alternatives to popular medications due to high demand and occasional shortages. However, the sustainability of these alternatives is under question as pharmaceutical giants ramp up production to meet demand.

Furthermore, Eli Lilly LLY has launched discounted versions of its appetite-suppressing drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, to combat imitation versions and address regulatory debates over drug shortages.

Price Action: Novo Nordisk closed at $129.78 on Tuesday, down 1.61% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock saw a slight uptick, rising 0.54%. Year to date, the stock has gained 27.10%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock