CDC Advisor Panel Recommends RSV Shots In US For People Above 75 Years, Analyst Says Decision Negative For GSK

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend the routine use of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccines in all adults aged 75 and above.

The panel also recommended RSV immunization for adults aged 60-74 years who are at increased risk for severe RSV disease, meaning they have certain chronic medical conditions.

The recommendation is for adults who did not get an RSV vaccine last year. The RSV vaccine is not currently an annual vaccine.

ACIP postponed a vote on a recommendation for adults aged 50-59 years at increased risk for RSV-LRTD until additional data become available.

GSK Plc GSK says it continues to generate data.

The updated recommendation for people 60 and older replaces last year’s recommendation to simplify RSV vaccine decision-making for clinicians and the public.

Earlier this month, the FDA expanded the approval of GSK’s Arexvy for the prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in adults 50 through 59 years at increased risk, becoming the first and only vaccine FDA-approved for adults aged 50-59 who are at increased risk for RSV-LRTD.

In the U.S., the vaccine was approved for use in adults aged 60 and older.

In April, Pfizer Inc PFE released top-line immunogenicity and safety data from Phase 3 MONeT trial, evaluating a single dose of Abrysvo versus placebo in adults 18 to 59 years of age at risk of developing severe RSV-LRTD.

Citing JP Morgan analyst, Reuters highlights, “We believe consensus Arexvy forecasts may now be lowered to reflect a smaller eligible U.S. patient population, confirmed Moderna Inc MRNA competition, and more risk around GSK’s two-year revaccination interval.”

The report also added, “The decision is a negative for GSK, which makes the Arexvy RSV vaccine.”

Price Action: GSK shares are down 1.80% at $38.15 during the premarket session at the last check on Thursday.

Photo by JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock