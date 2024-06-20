Industry Groups Back GSK's Effort To Halt 70,000 Lawsuits Associated With Heartburn Drug Zantac Caused Cancer

Loading... Loading...

A bid by GSK Plc GSK and other pharmaceutical companies to halt over 70,000 lawsuits in Delaware concerning the discontinued heartburn drug Zantac has gained support from prominent U.S. industry groups.

These groups, including the United States Chamber of Commerce and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, argue that allowing the lawsuits to proceed jeopardizes Delaware’s business-friendly reputation, Reuters reported.

The report noted that in a friend-of-the-court brief filed to the Delaware Superior Court, these groups expressed concerns that a recent ruling by Judge Vivian Medinilla could turn Delaware into a “hotbed of products-liability and mass-tort litigation.”

The report adds that the brief highlights the potential negative impact on Delaware’s judicial consistency and business climate if a more relaxed evidence standard is adopted for mass tort cases.

Pfizer Inc. PFE, Sanofi SNY, and Boehringer Ingelheim, all previous sellers of Zantac, joined GSK in requesting Judge Medinilla to prevent plaintiffs from presenting expert testimony linking Zantac to cancer.

The companies argue that this testimony is not based on reliable scientific methods, which is critical for the plaintiffs’ cases to proceed to trial.

Industry groups supporting this petition emphasize the need for clarity, consistency, and predictability in Delaware’s handling of expert testimony in such cases.

They argue that Judge Medinilla’s ruling contradicts a Florida federal court’s 2022 decision, which dismissed about 50,000 similar claims after deeming the evidence unreliable. Some plaintiffs are appealing that decision.

Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.15% at $40.89 at last check Thursday.

