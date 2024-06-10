Capricor Advances in DMD Therapy With Positive Study Data

Loading... Loading...

Capricor Therapeutics CAPR, a biotechnology firm focused on innovative therapies for rare diseases, has announced favorable three-year results from the ongoing HOPE-2 open-label extension (OLE) study on CAP-1002 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Patients treated with CAP-1002 showed sustained improvements in upper limb function and cardiac performance compared to an external dataset from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, indicating potential long-term benefits.

Statistical Significance in Disease Attenuation

The HOPE-2 OLE study revealed a statistically significant reduction in the decline of upper limb function (PUL 2.0) and stabilization of left ventricular ejection fraction among CAP-1002-treated patients over three years. This contrasts sharply with the expected decline observed in untreated DMD patients, suggesting that CAP-1002 can potentially slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

CAP-1002 has demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile throughout the study. This favorable safety data supports the continued use of CAP-1002 in treating DMD and provides reassurance for patients and healthcare providers about the long-term use of this therapeutic approach.

Strategic Pathway to FDA Approval

Capricor highlighted the significance of these findings in a recent Type-B meeting with the FDA, which could expedite the pathway to the approval of a Biologics License Application (BLA) and commercialization. The company anticipates announcing top-line results from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 pivotal trial by the fourth quarter of 2024.

With continued progress and regulatory engagement, CAP-1002 may soon offer a much-needed therapeutic option for patients battling this debilitating disease.

Growing Market Prospects for DMD Treatment

DMD is a serious genetic disorder showing progressive weakness and chronic inflammation of the skeletal, heart and respiratory muscles with mortality at a median age of approximately 30 years. Per Capricor, DMD occurs in approximately one in every 3,500 male births and the patient population is estimated to be approximately 15,000-20,000 alone in the United States.

Going by a Mordor Intelligence report, the DMD treatment market size is estimated at $3.42 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach $8.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 19.1%.

The latest development by Capricor accordingly seems to be a strategic fit and well-timed.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of CAPR have risen 12.7% compared with the industry's 4.9% growth.

