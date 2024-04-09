Moderna Inc MRNA stock surged on Tuesday after the company shared the AACR 2024 annual meeting poster presentation of mRNA-4157 (V940) individualized neoantigen therapy plus Merck & Co Inc’s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced unresectable HPV-negative head and neck carcinoma.
In a Phase 1 trial, the data from 22 patients in patients with a type of head and neck cancer, the vaccine showed a positive response.
mRNA-4157 + pembrolizumab was associated with preliminary positive clinical responses and disease control in patients with HPV- HNSCC, including two complete responses.
The objective response rate was 27.3%, and the disease control rate was 63.6%, with the best overall responses of 2 (9.1%) complete and 4 (18.2%) partial responses, and 8 (36.4%) stable disease at data cutoff.
Sustained de novo T cell induction to targeted neoantigens was seen in 5/5 available patient samples; IFN-γ responses were higher post mRNA4157 + pembrolizumab compared with baseline.
Decreases in ctDNA levels post-baseline were observed in 3/4 of patients with disease control and 0/3 of patients with progressive disease.
The vaccine combination was safe and well tolerated in the study. Most mRNA–4157–related TEAEs were grade mild to moderate, the most common being influenza-like illness, injection-site pain, and pyrexia (fever).
Recently, on clinicaltrials.gov, Merck posted a new trial of MRNA V940 for locally resectable advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
The companies are already collaborating for two Phase 3 trials of V940 (mRNA-4157) plus Keytruda for melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer.
Price Action: MRNA shares are up 6.33% at $111.74 on the last check Tuesday.
