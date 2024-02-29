Podcast - Post-Frenzy Psychedelics Investing And Reclaiming The Right To Pursue Happiness With Zappy Zapolin: '2024 Is When It Goes Mainstream'

Loading... Loading...

Welcome to a new episode of our Benzinga Psychedelics Podcast, this time joined by business trendspotter and "psychedelics concierge" Zappy Zapolin. He has served in a range of positions, from advisor to psychedelic companies like KetaMD – acquired by Braxia Scientific BRAXF and chief visionary officer to Psycheceutical Bioscience BWVI. Now Zappy is launching guided psychedelic retreat experiences.

The conversation runs through a diverse array of topics – a mere reflection of Zappy's innate curiosity and vital involvement in the space. Expect everything from investment outlooks for 2024 and beyond, psychedelic’s relationship with traditional pharma and to whom we should turn for important info in the space. The podcast is a timely reflection of the evolution psychedelics have undergone over the past several years, keeping in mind the pandemic's effect on the acknowledgment of mental health issues. It also takes listeners into a brand new ketamine retreat in Malibu Hills.

Skyrocketing From The Pandemic Into 2024 Political Campaigns

Zappy, a futurist, entrepreneur and award-winning filmmaker considered to be an expert in psychedelic therapies, began his career on Wall Street and has been identifying innovative trends for decades, most recently in the burgeoning psychedelics space.

He looks at how psychedelics became a silver lining during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when people were compelled to accept how essential their mental health is. That's also when the frenzy around investing in psychedelics began.

Once expectations met reality (a huge factor for the biotech sector) and the dust settled, what's left is "the cream of the crop." But this shouldn’t discourage anyone from staying out or getting into the field. Rather, in Zappy's words, this is when you’ll want to buy these stocks.

"2024 is when it goes mainstream. It's an exciting year for psychedelics, with federal legalization of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD on behalf of MAPS, election cycle campaigns backing psychedelics legalization for mental health and addiction, and COMPASS Pathways commercialization as a watershed moment, when institutional investors who've been sitting on the sidelines with a lot of money are gonna jump into the space," he said.

Regarding psychedelic therapy, Zappy is a firm believer that medical supervision, as well as a proper setting, are key to achieving benefits. That's what Camp Zappy offers, along with an enhancement of ketamine’s effects through group settings.

Part of a growing group campaigning for the right to pursue happiness, Zappy views psychedelic therapy as a way out for people struggling with mental health or addiction issues. "It’s really exciting that we have something that works, and people cannot be kept from these important compounds anymore."

Photos courtesy of Zappy Zapolin.