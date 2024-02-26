Biotech Company Develops Inebriation Remedy Beverage 'UNBUZZD'

Loading... Loading...

HUGE Biopharma Australia, a subsidiary of biopharma company FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE, has agreed with clinical research organization Ingenu CRO to conduct a cross-over clinical study on a proprietary licensed beverage targeting alcohol metabolization in intoxicated states.

Made up of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals, UNBUZZD is believed to help with liver and brain function to quickly relieve individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (METAL-1 TRIAL) will assess the safety and efficacy of unbuzzd in healthy volunteers in an induced state of alcohol intoxication, an important step "to further verify that the effects of drinking unbuzzd helps a person sober up faster from the effects of alcohol."

FSD Pharma’s novel dietary supplement product is defined as “a fortified oral liquid formula that potentially enhances cognition, replenishes cofactors needed for alcohol metabolism and accelerates the rate of alcohol metabolism in the body, allowing a person to sober up faster.”

CEO and co-founder Zeeshan Saeed says the company's R&D team "has worked tirelessly over the past year to accumulate science-based information to design the unbuzzd recreational alcohol use formulation."

In this sense, the clinical trial is a relevant next step to delivering science-based evidence to confirm what the FSD Pharma team believes it has discovered. "A discovery which could potentially change the rate at which we metabolize alcohol in the body, or in simple terms sober up faster,” Saeed added.

A Marketable Development

As a biopharmaceutical company, FSD Pharma holds a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions targeting challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders as well as alcohol misuse disorders, currently at different development stages. (See more on the company's work.)

Early-stage R&D company Celly Nutrition Corp. (or Celly Nu), now led by beverage and marketing icons Gerry David (former Celsius CELH CEO,) John Duffy (former Coca-Cola KO executive) and Kevin Harrington (original Shark Tank), is the holder of exclusive rights to FSD Pharma’s technology for the recreational sale and use market. On the other hand, the developing company is entitled to a royalty on sales revenue through technology rights granted under their licensing agreement.

Photo courtesy of FSD Pharma.