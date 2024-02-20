Even Elon Musk's Own Mother Cannot Distinguish Between Her Son And His Alleged 'Burner' Account 'Adrian Dittman's' Voice

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is at the center of another controversy now, and this time, it is for allegedly praising himself using "burner" or "alt" accounts such as "Adrian Dittman" on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's Infowars podcast.

What Happened: Musk has been accused of praising himself using burner accounts on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Musk was participating in Jones's Infowars podcast on Monday, where he engaged with another user named Adrian Dittman at one point. What shocked people was the eerily similar voices of both Musk and Dittman, with some suggesting that Musk was talking to himself.

Others suggested that Musk could have used a voice distorter to differentiate Dittman's voice from his own slightly, but the difference between their voices was not as stark as it should have been.

Elon's mother, Maye Musk, also found it difficult to understand who's who.

"That's a good good imitation, I don't know how you do it," she said during the podcast.

There's a Musk-Dittman audio clip that has been trimmed from the podcast if you want to hear for yourself, specifically how the two sound eerily similar to each other.

Musk neither confirmed nor denied the accusations of using a burner account, instead responding with a laughing emoji.

Why It Matters: It's not the first time Musk has been accused of using burner or alt accounts on X.

In April 2023, when X was testing the ability for users to monetize using subscriptions, Musk inadvertently revealed a second account he may have wanted to keep a secret.

His followers subsequently discovered the account to be @ErmnMusk, with "Elon Test" as its name.

While that seems innocuous on its own, some of the tweets posted by this account are weird. The account has sometimes sent tweets to Musk's original account.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock