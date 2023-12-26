Turning Sugars Into Pure, Pharma-Grade Rare Cannabinoids:This Company's Breakthrough

Loading... Loading...

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Dr. Shane Johnson, MD, senior vice president and general manager of BayMedica, sheds light on the company's innovative approach to cannabinoid production.

With a background in cannabis and cannabinoid science, and credentials from Stanford University School of Medicine, Dr. Johnson is at the forefront of this scientific revolution.

How does BayMedica's biosynthesis platform revolutionize cannabinoid production? And, what are the key benefits for the cannabinoid industry?

"Previously, the cannabinoid market focused mainly on THC and CBD, but now we recognize the existence of around 150 cannabinoids, many with unique properties. This has led to increased sales of rare cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, CBC, THCV, etc,” Johnson said. “These can be extracted from hemp or produced through chemistry and precision fermentation. For rarer cannabinoids, modern manufacturing techniques are more effective than plant-based methods, ensuring the end product matches the compound found in the plant."

The Biosynthesis Revolution

BayMedica's pioneering biosynthesis platform is revolutionizing the production of rare cannabinoids. This innovative process turns simple sugars into pure, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, bypassing the need for traditional plant cultivation or extraction.

The method employs common brewer's yeast, transforming it into a biological factory for producing individual cannabinoids. This approach not only increases efficiency but also eliminates the use of toxic chemicals, pesticides, and heavy metals.

"Modern manufacturing techniques primarily address the challenge of obtaining rare cannabinoids at high purity, which is difficult and costly with plant extraction, especially for compounds like CBDP present in minuscule amounts,” Johnson said. “These techniques not only require less biomass but also mitigate issues like pesticide use and soil contamination associated with plant cultivation."

Precision Fermentation: A Game Changer

During fermentation, yeast converts sugars into significant quantities of target cannabinoids in a method that ensures the utmost purity, free from contaminants and unwanted byproducts.

Compared to traditional methods, precision fermentation offers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative, particularly for producing rare cannabinoids.

"Plants effectively produce THC and CBD, but for rare cannabinoids, chemical, and biosynthetic methods are more cost-effective and efficient, (...) examples of the efficiency of chemical synthesis include the caffeine in energy drinks and Coke, which is typically synthesized due to the economic impracticality of extracting it at scale from coffee beans or tea leaves, and to avoid the unwanted taste profile of naturally extracted caffeine,” Johnson explained.

“Similarly, vitamins like vitamin A and vitamin D, used to fortify almost all milk, are also synthesized chemically, as natural sources do not provide these vitamins in sufficient quantities for bulk use.”

Impact On Cannabinoid Markets

Johnson emphasized the rapid growth in the cannabinoid market. "Regarding cost, extracting a rare cannabinoid like CBDP from plants is highly impractical and expensive, potentially costing hundreds of thousands or millions per kg. In contrast, modern manufacturing can produce it for under $10K/kg at scale.”

Cost Advantages And Industry Applications

According to Johnson, precision fermentation offers significant cost and quality advantages over traditional cultivation and extraction, especially for rare cannabinoids.

The process allows for consistent, repeatable, high-quality production, essential for consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical applications.

“By making high purity rare cannabinoids as ingredients, a formulator can create a finished product that has the same profile every time it is made, whether utilizing a single cannabinoid or a defined ratio of half a dozen cannabinoids and thus give the end consumer a consistent effect and predictable experience,” Johnson explained.

“Especially as the entire cannabinoid industry matures and moves further into mainstream consumer packaged goods (CPG), this consistency and repeatability goes from a nice-to-have to a must-have.”

Tailored Cannabinoid Formulations

BayMedica focuses on producing rare cannabinoids as ingredients, enabling formulators to create specific products for targeted effects.

Examples include formulations combining CBC and CBD for pain relief, and THC: THCV ratio products for an energy boost and less hunger-inducing high.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.