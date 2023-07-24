Alnylam Inks Co-Development, Co-Commercialization Pact With Roche For Hypertension Therapy

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY entered a strategic agreement with Roche Holdings AG RHHBY to develop and commercialize zilebesiran.

Zilebesiran, Alnylam's investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of hypertension, is currently in Phase 2 of development.

The partnership allows for a bold development plan to disrupt the hypertension treatment paradigm globally while advancing Alnylam's P5x25 strategy.

Roche provides Alnylam with a global footprint and a proven track record of developing and commercializing novel therapies in complex markets.

Also Read: Alnylam Says Single Injection Of RNAi Therapy Cuts Alzheimer's-Linked Proteins By 65%, Stock Soars.

Hypertension affects more than 1.2 billion patients globally.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alnylam will receive an upfront cash payment of $310 million and is eligible to receive additional substantial near-term payments, including development milestone payments over the next few years, as well as regulatory and sales milestones, for a potential deal value of up to $2.8 billion.

In addition, Alnylam is entitled to an equal profit share in the U.S., where Alnylam and Roche will co-commercialize zilebesiran.

Roche obtained the exclusive right to commercialize zilebesiran outside the U.S. in exchange for low double-digit royalties on net sales of zilebesiran outside of the U.S.

Additionally, Alnylam will lead a joint clinical development plan for the first indication with Roche's participation, which includes a cardiovascular outcomes trial before submission of zilebesiran for regulatory approval, with all development costs shared 40% by Alnylam and 60% by Roche.

Roche may lead development for additional indications in the future.

Price Action: ALNY shares are up 0.06% at $200.20 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.