Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Prompts Expert To Warn About 'Miracle' Weight Loss Drug Ozempic: 'Nobody's Talking About This'

Dr. Terry Dubrow, the plastic surgeon known for the hit series Botched, has issued a stern warning about the potential life-threatening risks of weight loss treatments, particularly drugs like Ozempic, in light of the autopsy results of the late daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, OK Magazine reports.

The Dangers of Weight Loss Treatments

Presley, who passed away at 54 due to a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery, serves as a cautionary tale for those seeking quick weight loss solutions. Dubrow expressed concern over patients resorting to injections and intestinal surgery, warning that such methods could potentially cost lives.

The Risks of Ozempic

Dubrow pointed out that patients often turn to drugs like Ozempic when they feel bariatric surgery hasn’t helped them lose enough weight. He warned that the combination of bariatric scarring, slowed intestines from slimming drugs, and opioids can be lethal.

“If you’re going to go on the Ozempic-type drugs and you get intestinal pain, stomach bloating, pain, drink alcohol with this, you’re predisposed to intestinal obstruction and pancreatitis,” he explained.

Urgent Call to Action

Dubrow revealed that three of his patients are currently hospitalized due to intestinal problems and pancreatitis caused by Ozempic use.

“Nobody's talking about this right now — but we need to talk about it,” he stressed.

