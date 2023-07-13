Amy Schumer Says 'Felt So Sick' After Using Weight Loss Drug: 'Everyone's Lying…Shut The F**k Up. You Are On Ozempic'

Renowned Hollywood stars Amy Schumer and Mark Wahlberg have recently voiced their concerns about the use of the weight loss drug Ozempic, a medication primarily used for treating type 2 diabetes, FandomWire reports.

Amy Schumer’s Experience With Ozempic: Amy Schumer, known for her role in Trainwreck, has been candid about her use of Ozempic and its side effects. Schumer revealed that the drug made her feel extremely sick, to the point where she couldn’t spend time with her son, Gene.

She said, "I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]. Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions. Like, shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop."

Mark Wahlberg’s Stance: Mark Wahlberg, known for his dedication to fitness, also expressed his views on the use of Ozempic. Wahlberg encourages people to lose weight through traditional methods such as proper diet and exercise.

He stated, "To each his own, but I do encourage people to eat right and exercise… I prefer, and I've seen lots of people accomplish amazing things, ordinary people doing extraordinary things on a fitness base, and they're now encouraging other people that look like them. That's what I'm into."

