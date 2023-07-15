Kyle Richards Mocks Husband Mauricio Umansky On Weight Loss After Separation: 'Must Be Ozempic'

Just weeks after their separation, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky continue to engage in playful social media exchanges, Page Six reports.

Umansky’s Weight Loss Journey

Umansky, a real estate broker, recently posted a before-and-after photo of his six-year weight loss journey. “6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year,” he wrote.

Richards, a star of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” took this opportunity to tease her estranged husband, commenting, “Must be ozempic.”

Richards and Ozempic

Richards has been battling rumors of using the diabetes drug Ozempic to boost her own weight loss, which she has consistently denied. The estranged couple confirmed they had a “rough year,” but denied rumors of divorce.

Richards and Morgan Wade

Richards also addressed rumors about her close relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade, insisting they are “very good friends” and that the dating rumors are “just a rumor.”

Future of Richards and Umansky

Despite the separation, Erika Jayne, a close friend of Richards, insisted that the couple is not done for good. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that,” she said.

