Raven-Symoné Criticizes Hollywood's Misuse Of Ozempic For 'Glamazon' Purposes: 'Save Some Medication For The People That Actually Need It'

Actress Raven-Symoné has voiced her concerns about the misuse of the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss purposes in Hollywood, PopCulture reports.

“I think it’s very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes,” Symoné stated.

She emphasized the importance of managing sugar levels and regulating hormones through proper diet, rather than relying on medication.

Hollywood’s Weight Loss Trend

The drug Ozempic, also known as Wegovy, has gained popularity in Hollywood for its weight loss effects. However, several celebrities, including Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider and comedian Amy Schumer, have warned against the non-medical use of such medications.

