Beware! Ozempic Has A Doppleganger And It Can Be Dangerous

Novo Nordisk NVO, the pharmaceutical giant behind popular semaglutide drugs like Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy, is making a significant legal push to prevent the sale of semaglutide knockoffs in the U.S., Rolling Stone reports.

Legal Battle Against Knockoffs

According to the lawsuits reviewed, Novo Nordisk is accusing alternative health organizations of illegally selling semaglutide, which they claim constitutes a trademark infringement. The company argues that since there is no approved generic version, anyone selling semaglutide is in violation of state regulations against untested medications.

Novo Nordisk’s Stance

“Federal and state law require approval for new drugs for good reason. Drug approval is evidence-based, and it is essential to ensure the quality, safety, and effectiveness of new drugs,” the legal complaints read.

A spokesperson for Novo Nordisk emphasized the company’s focus on patient safety, stating that generic attempts at semaglutide have “created a high risk of consumer confusion and deception as well as potential safety concerns.”

See Also: Famed Weight Loss Drug Wegovy By Novo Nordisk Sees Significant Drop In Long-Term Use, Study Reveals

Patients’ Perspective

Despite warnings about potential reactions, patients have expressed their willingness to continue using the medication due to high prices. They argue that if compounded drugs are safe for life-threatening allergies, they should be safe for weight loss as well.

Financial Implications

While Novo Nordisk insists on patient safety, there’s also a financial component to the lawsuits. The company argues that ignoring drug-approval requirements provides an unfair competitive advantage over pharmaceutical manufacturers like themselves.

Read Next: Miracle Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Has A Counterfeit In The Market, But It Has Life-Threatening Consequences

Image via Shutterstock