Bavarian Nordic Beefs Up Chikungunya Vaccine Race With Valneva With Encouraging Late-Stage Trial Data

Bavarian Nordic A/S's BVNRY phase 3 chikungunya virus vaccine (CHIKV VLP (PXVX0317) clinical trial has hit its primary endpoint in healthy adults ≥65 years of age.

In the 22 days after receiving a single intramuscular injection of the virus-like particle vaccine, 87% of the participants had neutralizing antibodies above the threshold for seroprotection, agreed with authorities.

82% of the participants passed the threshold by Day 15, demonstrating a fast onset of protection for the VLP-based CHIKV vaccine candidate.

CHIKV VLP was well-tolerated in this older adult population, with similar rates of adverse events observed between the active and placebo groups. The trial will continue for a 6-month follow-up for both safety and immunogenicity.

Bavarian Nordic acquired the Phase 3 vaccine chikungunya virus candidate and two marketed travel vaccines from Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS for $380 million.

The company is competing with Valneva SE VALN. Most recently, Valneva announced that Phase 3 data for its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553, were published in The Lancet.

VLA1553 demonstrated a seroresponse rate of 98.9% in participants 28 days after receiving the single administration.

This immunogenicity profile was similar in both younger and older adults, and 96% of participants maintained seroresponse six months after vaccination.

VLA1553 was generally safe and equally well tolerated in younger and older adults.