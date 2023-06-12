Drug Shortages in Focus: How FDA's Quest for New Methotrexate Suppliers Affects the Cancer Treatment Landscape

The FDA is actively seeking new suppliers to address the shortages of methotrexate, a widely used cancer drug in short supply since March.

Methotrexate is an injected medication utilized to treat various cancers and autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, as stated by the National Cancer Institute.

According to information released by U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, shortages have been exacerbated by a disruption in supply from India-based manufacturer Intas Pharmaceuticals, which caters to the U.S. via its Accord Healthcare unit.

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, the suppliers facing shortages or backorders for methotrexate injections include Accord Healthcare, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer Inc PFE, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc HKMPF HKMPY.

In a recent announcement, the FDA revealed its search for additional temporary suppliers for two other cancer chemotherapies: cisplatin and carboplatin. However, the FDA did not initially disclose its efforts to find new sources of methotrexate.

To alleviate the scarcity, the FDA has already approved the sale of cisplatin manufactured by Qilu Pharmaceutical in China within the U.S., Reuters reported.

Currently, a list maintained by the FDA indicates that over 130 drug formulations are experiencing shortages in the United States.

Methotrexate functions by impeding the growth of cancer cells and suppressing the immune system.