AstraZeneca/Merck's Cancer Drug Combo Shows Positive Results In Endometrial Cancer

AstraZeneca Plc's AZN combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Lynparza (olaparib), when added to platinum-based chemotherapy, showed positive results in the DUO-E Phase 3 trial in patients with newly diagnosed advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Lynparza is jointly developed with Merck & Co Inc MRK .

The treatment followed by either Imfinzi plus Lynparza or Imfinzi alone as maintenance therapy showed a statistically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy.

AstraZeneca said that overall survival data were immature, although a favorable trend was observed for the treatments.

Endometrial cancer is the 6th most common cancer in women worldwide, with over 417,000 patients diagnosed and over 97,000 deaths in 2020.

The safety and tolerability profile of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy and Imfinzi in combination with Lynparza was broadly consistent with that observed in prior clinical trials and the known profiles of the individual medicines.

Price Action: AZN shares closed at $71.79 on Thursday.

