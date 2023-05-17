Will Google Cloud's New AI Drug Development Tools Impact The Cannabis Industry?

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG Google Cloud introduced two new AI-powered tools that hold the potential to revolutionize the drug development process for biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

With the aim of expediting the discovery and advancement of new drugs, these tools, Target and Lead Identification Suite and Multiomics Suite, leverage artificial intelligence to streamline crucial stages of drug development.

By harnessing the power of AI, Google Cloud intends to significantly reduce the time and cost associated with bringing new drugs to market.

Google Cloud's Target and Lead Identification Suite

At the Bio-IT World Conference, Google Cloud unveiled the Target and Lead Identification Suite, designed to assist biotech and pharmaceutical companies in predicting and comprehending protein structures—an essential aspect of drug development. By utilizing Google Cloud's Analytics Hub, scientists can securely exchange molecular data and collaborate more effectively. The suite leverages AlphaFold2, a machine-learning model developed by Google's subsidiary, to predict protein structures accurately within minutes.

Shweta Maniar, Google Cloud's global director of life sciences strategy and solutions, expressed enthusiasm for the impact of these AI tools. "We're helping organizations get medicines to the right people faster." The tools assist in identifying biological targets for drug development and designing treatments around them. By understanding the structure and role of proteins, researchers gain valuable insights for developing targeted drugs.

“Several businesses, including Big Pharma’s Pfizer and the biotech companies Cerevel Therapeutics and Colossal Biosciences, have already been using the products,” reported CNBC.

Implications For The Cannabis Industry

The cannabis industry often overlaps with biotech in the exploration of Investigational New Drugs (INDs). Google's AI tools have the potential to transform business operations for companies operating at the intersection of biotech and cannabis. By expediting drug development processes and enabling more precise analysis of genetic data these tools could accelerate advancements in cannabis-related therapeutic treatments.

As the AI market continues to evolve, the integration of artificial intelligence into drug development is poised to revolutionize the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.

Recently at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Würk CEO Scott Kenyon emphasized the need for companies to embrace technologies like AI to overcome challenges such as payroll and banking services and emphasized the potential of AI in HR processes as well.

Image by Jason Leung on Unsplash