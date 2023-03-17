ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Pfizer, Astellas Tout Positive Xtandi Data To Potentially Expand Label For The Prostate Cancer Drug

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 17, 2023 10:17 AM | 1 min read
Pfizer, Astellas Tout Positive Xtandi Data To Potentially Expand Label For The Prostate Cancer Drug
  • Pfizer Inc PFE and Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMY released topline results from the Phase 3 EMBARK trial evaluating Xtandi (enzalutamide) in non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. 
  • The FDA first approved Xtandi in 2012 for castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), who had previously received docetaxel and was granted approval in 2014 for chemotherapy-naïve men with metastatic CRPC.
  • The study, looking at Xtandi plus leuprolide and Xtandi as monotherapy in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, met its primary endpoint with a "statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement" in metastasis-free survival in the patients treated with Xtandi plus leuprolide.
  • At the time of the analysis, a positive trend in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) was also observed, but these data were not yet mature. 
  • Also Read: Novartis' Prostate Cancer Therapy Hit By Supply Crunch, Seeks To Ramp Up Production To Ease Supply Issues.
  • Patients in the trial will be followed for a subsequent final OS analysis. 
  • The study also met a key secondary endpoint with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in MFS for patients treated with Xtandi monotherapy versus placebo plus leuprolide. 
  • Additional key secondary endpoints reached statistical significance, including time to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) progression and time to first use of new antineoplastic therapy. 
  • Other secondary endpoints are being analyzed.
  • No new safety signals have been observed in the preliminary safety analysis.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.04% at $40.39 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved