Protagonist Therapeutics Touts Positive Data From Bone Marrow Disorder Study

by

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc PTGX announced topline results from the blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal portion of REVIVE of rusfertide for polycythemia vera, causing the bone marrow to make too many red blood cells.

announced topline results from the blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal portion of REVIVE of rusfertide for polycythemia vera, causing the bone marrow to make too many red blood cells. Subjects receiving rusfertide achieved highly statistically significant improvements versus placebo in the primary endpoint.

More subjects receiving rusfertide during the blinded randomized withdrawal portion of the REVIVE study were responders compared with placebo (69.2% versus 18.5%).

During the 12 weeks of the blinded randomized withdrawal, only 2 of 26 subjects on rusfertide were phlebotomized (withdraw blood surgically), keeping 92.3% of patients phlebotomy free in the rusfertide arm.

Rusfertide was well tolerated, with localized injection site reactions comprising the most reported adverse events. No new safety signals were observed.

The REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway.

The 250-patient global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing.

Last week, Protagonist announced topline results from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc , a part of Johnson & Johnson JNJ , in the FRONTIER 1 Phase 2b trial of oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide JNJ-2113 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

, a part of , in the FRONTIER 1 Phase 2b trial of oral Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) antagonist peptide JNJ-2113 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the 255-patient study showed that JNJ-2113 achieved the study's primary efficacy endpoint.

Advancement of JNJ-2113 into a Phase 3 study and meeting the primary endpoint would qualify Protagonist for milestone payments of $50 million and $115 million, respectively.

Price Action: PTGX shares are down 5.26% at $23.95 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.