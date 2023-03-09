ñol


AstraZenceca's Tagrisso Shows Survival Benefit In Early-Stage Lung Cancer Settings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 9, 2023 8:36 AM | 1 min read
  • AstraZeneca Plc AZN released topline data from the ADAURA Phase 3 trial demonstrating Tagrisso (osimertinib) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo.
  • The study included the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II, and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumor resection with curative intent.
  • In May 2020, AstraZeneca announced that Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in this setting. 
  • In September 2022, updated results demonstrated a median DFS of nearly 5.5 years.
  • The safety and tolerability of Tagrisso in the ADAURA trial were consistent with its established profile, and no new safety concerns were reported.
  • In patients with EGFRm, non-small cell lung cancer with high levels of MET overexpression and/or amplification, whose disease progressed on Tagrisso, Tagrisso plus savolitinib demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 49%.
  • The highest ORR was observed in patients with high levels of MET who were not treated with prior chemotherapy (52%). 
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 1.51% at $65.10 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

