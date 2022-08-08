AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Doublet Therapy Shows 49% Response Rate In Lung Cancer Setting

- AstraZeneca Plc AZN has reported preliminary results from the SAVANNAH Phase 2 trial of Tagrisso (osimertinib) plus savolitinib in epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of MET overexpression and/or amplification, whose disease progressed on Tagrisso.
- Tagrisso plus savolitinib demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 49%.
- The highest ORR was observed in patients with high levels of MET who were not treated with prior chemotherapy (52%).
- In patients whose tumors did not show high levels of MET, the ORR was 9%.
- Savolitinib, marketed in China under Orpathys, is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED (China) Ltd HCM.
- The safety profile of Tagrisso plus savolitinib was consistent with the known profiles of the combination and each treatment alone. No new safety signals were identified.
- The global SAFFRON Phase 3 trial will further assess the Tagrisso plus savolitinib combination versus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy in patients with EGFRm, MET-overexpressed and/or amplified, locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC following Tagrisso.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.44% at $65.74 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
