Roche, Exelixis Report Second Flop Out Of Three Trials Evaluating Cabozantinib/Atezolizumab Combo

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 3, 2023 11:09 AM | 1 min read
  • Exelixis Inc EXEL announced that the phase 3 CONTACT-03 study did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS)
  • CONTACT-03 is sponsored by Roche Holdings AG RHHBY and co-funded by Exelixis.
  • The study evaluated Cabometyx (cabozantinib) combined with atezolizumab versus cabozantinib alone in patients with locally advanced or metastatic clear or non-clear renal cell carcinoma who progressed during or after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
  • Three months ago, the companies disclosed a similarly disappointing outcome for the CONTACT-01 study.
  • Tecentriq plus Cabometyx failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis compared to chemotherapy. 
  • CONTACT-02, focused on metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is slated to read out later this year.
  • The CONTACT-03 trial enrolled 522 patients with locally advanced or metastatic clear cell or non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma who progressed during or after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, either as part of a combination or as a monotherapy. 
  • More data will be presented at a medical meeting, Exelixis said.
  • Price Action: EXEL shares are down 1.89% at $16.86 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

