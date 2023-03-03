Roche, Exelixis Report Second Flop Out Of Three Trials Evaluating Cabozantinib/Atezolizumab Combo

- Exelixis Inc EXEL announced that the phase 3 CONTACT-03 study did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).
- CONTACT-03 is sponsored by Roche Holdings AG RHHBY and co-funded by Exelixis.
- The study evaluated Cabometyx (cabozantinib) combined with atezolizumab versus cabozantinib alone in patients with locally advanced or metastatic clear or non-clear renal cell carcinoma who progressed during or after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- Three months ago, the companies disclosed a similarly disappointing outcome for the CONTACT-01 study.
- Tecentriq plus Cabometyx failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis compared to chemotherapy.
- CONTACT-02, focused on metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, is slated to read out later this year.
- The CONTACT-03 trial enrolled 522 patients with locally advanced or metastatic clear cell or non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma who progressed during or after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, either as part of a combination or as a monotherapy.
- More data will be presented at a medical meeting, Exelixis said.
- Price Action: EXEL shares are down 1.89% at $16.86 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
