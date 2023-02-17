Jasper Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Data From Briquilimab Conditioning In Inherited Bone Marrow Disorder

- Jasper Therapeutics Inc JSPR announced that new follow-up data from its briquilimab (formerly known as JSP191) study as a conditioning agent for Fanconi Anemia (FA) were presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
- Fanconi anemia is an inherited rare disease that mainly affects the bone marrow.
- The study is a Phase 1/2 trial utilizing briquilimab to treat FA patients with bone marrow failure requiring allogeneic transplants with non-sibling donors.
- In the follow-up data series presented, 100% total donor chimerism was achieved through six months for the first patient and three months for the second patient.
- Neutrophil engraftment was reached on day 11 for both patients, and platelet engraftment was achieved on days 14 and 9 for the first and second patient, respectively.
- Briquilimab was cleared by day 9 after dosing in both patients, and no treatment-related adverse events or toxicities were observed. No veno-occlusive disease or graft-versus-host disease has been observed.
- Price Action: JSPR shares are up 2.73% at $1.78 on the last check Friday.
