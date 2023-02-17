Jasper Therapeutics Touts Encouraging Data From Briquilimab Conditioning In Inherited Bone Marrow Disorder

by

Jasper Therapeutics Inc JSPR announced that new follow-up data from its briquilimab (formerly known as JSP191) study as a conditioning agent for Fanconi Anemia (FA) were presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.

announced that new follow-up data from its briquilimab (formerly known as JSP191) study as a conditioning agent for Fanconi Anemia (FA) were presented at the 2023 Tandem Meetings: Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR. Fanconi anemia is an inherited rare disease that mainly affects the bone marrow.

The study is a Phase 1/2 trial utilizing briquilimab to treat FA patients with bone marrow failure requiring allogeneic transplants with non-sibling donors.

Jasper Therapeutics Trade Higher As New Briquilimab Data Shows Safety, Efficacy In Blood Cancer Patients. In the follow-up data series presented, 100% total donor chimerism was achieved through six months for the first patient and three months for the second patient.

Neutrophil engraftment was reached on day 11 for both patients, and platelet engraftment was achieved on days 14 and 9 for the first and second patient, respectively.

Briquilimab was cleared by day 9 after dosing in both patients, and no treatment-related adverse events or toxicities were observed. No veno-occlusive disease or graft-versus-host disease has been observed.

Price Action: JSPR shares are up 2.73% at $1.78 on the last check Friday.

