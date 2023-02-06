Johnson & Johnson's Drug Acquired Via Momenta Deal Shows Encouraging Data In Fetal Disorder

by

Janssen , a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ , announced topline results from the proof-of-concept Phase 2 open-label UNITY trial for pregnant adults at high risk for severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

, gaining access to its lead product, nipocalimab. HDFN is a rare condition that can cause life-threatening anemia in the fetus.

It occurs when the blood types of a pregnant individual and their fetus are incompatible.

Most of the 14 pregnant patients who received once-weekly intravenous infusions of nipocalimab achieved a live birth at or after 32 weeks of gestation without requiring an intrauterine transfusion throughout their pregnancy.

During the treatment period of approximately 20 weeks, nipocalimab demonstrated a safety profile that supports further development of the treatment in HDFN.

Katie Abouzahr, M.D., autoantibody portfolio development leader at Janssen Research & Development, said more data would be released at an upcoming scientific medical meeting while the company plans for a pivotal phase 3 study.

