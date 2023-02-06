ñol


Johnson & Johnson's Drug Acquired Via Momenta Deal Shows Encouraging Data In Fetal Disorder

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 6, 2023 12:40 PM | 1 min read
  • Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, announced topline results from the proof-of-concept Phase 2 open-label UNITY trial for pregnant adults at high risk for severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.
  • In 2020, Johnson & Johnson shelled out $6.5 billion to acquire Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, gaining access to its lead product, nipocalimab.
  • HDFN is a rare condition that can cause life-threatening anemia in the fetus. 
  • It occurs when the blood types of a pregnant individual and their fetus are incompatible.
  • Most of the 14 pregnant patients who received once-weekly intravenous infusions of nipocalimab achieved a live birth at or after 32 weeks of gestation without requiring an intrauterine transfusion throughout their pregnancy. 
  • During the treatment period of approximately 20 weeks, nipocalimab demonstrated a safety profile that supports further development of the treatment in HDFN.
  • Over the roughly 20-week treatment period, nipocalimab’s safety profile supported further drug development in this fetal indication, J&J said. 
  • Katie Abouzahr, M.D., autoantibody portfolio development leader at Janssen Research & Development, said more data would be released at an upcoming scientific medical meeting while the company plans for a pivotal phase 3 study. 
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.86% at $163.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

