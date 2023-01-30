ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

CureVac Shares Pop After Encouraging Update From COVID-19, Flu mRNA Vaccine Programs

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 30, 2023 10:17 AM | 2 min read
CureVac Shares Pop After Encouraging Update From COVID-19, Flu mRNA Vaccine Programs
  • CureVac N.V. CVAC announced extended preliminary data from ongoing Phase 1 programs in COVID-19 and seasonal flu conducted in collaboration with GSK plc GSK. The newly reported data focus on older adult age groups.
  • COVID-19 Program
  • Newly reported immunogenicity data from CV0501 in older adults (age ≥65) are based on the fully recruited dose groups of 12, 25 and 50µg, consisting of 10 subjects per dose. 
  • On day 29 at the 12µg dose level, CV0501 generated a ratio of post-boost to pre-boost serum neutralizing titers against BA.1 of 13.3.
  • While CV0501 encodes the Omicron BA.1 variant, a Phase 2 study, expected to start in 2023, will assess monovalent and/or bivalent vaccine candidates designed to target clinically relevant variants.
  • Related: Fighting Omicron: This Covid Vaccine Candidate Is Going After The Dangerous Mutation.
  • Seasonal Flu Program
  • A single dose of Flu-SV-mRNA (dose level undisclosed) was assessed for safety and reactogenicity in older adults (age 60-80) and was observed to be safe and well tolerated with no grade 3 adverse events in the 32 subjects who were administered the mRNA construct. 
  • Adjusted geometric mean hemagglutinin inhibition antibody titers elicited by Flu-SV-mRNA in older adults were approximately 2.3 times those elicited by the licensed vaccine comparator. 
  • In the same age group, the percentage of subjects achieving seroconversion was 89.7% for Flu-SV-mRNA and 56.2% for the licensed flu vaccine comparator.
  • The vaccine candidate for future clinical development is expected to target all four flu virus strains currently recommended by the WHO for influenza vaccines. 
  • A Phase 1/2 study for multivalent vaccine candidates is expected to start around mid-2023.
  • Price Action: CVAC shares are up 8.82% at $12.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccinewhy it's movingBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved