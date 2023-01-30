by

CureVac N.V. CVAC announced extended preliminary data from ongoing Phase 1 programs in COVID-19 and seasonal flu conducted in collaboration with GSK plc GSK . The newly reported data focus on older adult age groups.

announced extended preliminary data from ongoing Phase 1 programs in COVID-19 and seasonal flu conducted in collaboration with . The newly reported data focus on older adult age groups. COVID-19 Program

Newly reported immunogenicity data from CV0501 in older adults (age ≥65) are based on the fully recruited dose groups of 12, 25 and 50µg, consisting of 10 subjects per dose.

On day 29 at the 12µg dose level, CV0501 generated a ratio of post-boost to pre-boost serum neutralizing titers against BA.1 of 13.3.

While CV0501 encodes the Omicron BA.1 variant, a Phase 2 study, expected to start in 2023, will assess monovalent and/or bivalent vaccine candidates designed to target clinically relevant variants.

Related: Fighting Omicron: This Covid Vaccine Candidate Is Going After The Dangerous Mutation.

Fighting Omicron: This Covid Vaccine Candidate Is Going After The Dangerous Mutation. Seasonal Flu Program

A single dose of Flu-SV-mRNA (dose level undisclosed) was assessed for safety and reactogenicity in older adults (age 60-80) and was observed to be safe and well tolerated with no grade 3 adverse events in the 32 subjects who were administered the mRNA construct.

Adjusted geometric mean hemagglutinin inhibition antibody titers elicited by Flu-SV-mRNA in older adults were approximately 2.3 times those elicited by the licensed vaccine comparator.

In the same age group, the percentage of subjects achieving seroconversion was 89.7% for Flu-SV-mRNA and 56.2% for the licensed flu vaccine comparator.

The vaccine candidate for future clinical development is expected to target all four flu virus strains currently recommended by the WHO for influenza vaccines.

A Phase 1/2 study for multivalent vaccine candidates is expected to start around mid-2023.

Price Action: CVAC shares are up 8.82% at $12.40 on the last check Monday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.