ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Israel Based Study Shows Omicron Adapted Vaccine Shots Cut Hospitalization Rates In Elderly

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 9, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Israel Based Study Shows Omicron Adapted Vaccine Shots Cut Hospitalization Rates In Elderly
  • Israel based real-world study shows that omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX reduced hospitalizations among older patients.
  • The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.
  • Data exhibited an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among people aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations but not the omicron-adapted shot.
  • Related: FDA Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna's Bivalent COVID Shots For 6 Months Old.
  • The study was conducted among around 622,700 people who were eligible for the bivalent booster between September to mid-December. Reuters reported that 85,314, or 14%, had received it.
  • The study said that hospitalization due to Covid-19 occurred in 6 bivalent recipients and 297 participants who did not" receive it. "Death due to Covid-19 occurred in 1 bivalent recipient and 73 participants who did not."
  • Though the 86% drop in mortality was statistically borderline because of the relatively low death rates in the country, it was nonetheless significant, the researchers said.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 2.77% at $49.51, and BNTX shares are up 0.67% at $151.09 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved