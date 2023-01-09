Israel Based Study Shows Omicron Adapted Vaccine Shots Cut Hospitalization Rates In Elderly

by

Israel based real-world study shows that omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX reduced hospitalizations among older patients.

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Data exhibited an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among people aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations but not the omicron-adapted shot.

The study was conducted among around 622,700 people who were eligible for the bivalent booster between September to mid-December. Reuters reported that 85,314, or 14%, had received it.

The study said that hospitalization due to Covid-19 occurred in 6 bivalent recipients and 297 participants who did not" receive it. "Death due to Covid-19 occurred in 1 bivalent recipient and 73 participants who did not."

Though the 86% drop in mortality was statistically borderline because of the relatively low death rates in the country, it was nonetheless significant, the researchers said.

PFE shares are down 2.77% at $49.51, and BNTX shares are up 0.67% at $151.09 on the last check Monday.

