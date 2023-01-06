ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Immunome Stock Jumps On Discovery Pact With AbbVie

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 6, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Immunome Stock Jumps On Discovery Pact With AbbVie
  • AbbVie Inc ABBV and Immunome Inc IMNM announced a worldwide collaboration and option agreement to discover up to 10 novel antibody-target pairs arising from three specified tumor types using Immunome's Discovery Engine.
  • Immunome will receive an upfront payment of $30 million. It will be eligible to receive additional platform access payments in the aggregate amount of up to $70 million based on AbbVie's election for Immunome to continue research using its Discovery Engine. 
  • Related: Immunome's COVID-19 Cocktail Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Subvariants.
  • Immunome is also eligible to receive development and first commercial sale milestones of up to $120 million per target with respect to certain products derived from target-antibody pairs that AbbVie elects to purchase, with potential for further sales-based milestones as well as tiered royalties on global sales.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are up 5.52% at $4.97 on the last check Friday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechLarge CapNewsPenny StocksHealth CareContractsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved