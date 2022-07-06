ñol

Immunome's COVID-19 Cocktail Retains Neutralizing Activity Against Omicron Subvariants

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 9:28 AM | 1 min read
  • Immunome Inc IMNM has announced that its cocktail (IMM-BCP-01) retained activity against the BA.4/5 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants in lab testing. 
  • IMM-BCP-01 is currently in Phase 1b testing in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 and in locations where the predominant variants are BA.2.12.1, BA.4, BA.5, and BA.2.
  • Related: Immunome Shares Rise After Publishing Positive COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data.
  • The company expects topline data from Phase 1b study in 2H of 2022.
  • IMM-BCP-01 is a three-antibody cocktail, with each antibody having a different mechanism of action. 
  • "Further, as several existing antibody treatments lose their potency against the Omicron subvariants, IMM-BCP-01 continues to retain activity against these variants in preclinical testing, and we believe our cocktail has the potential to play a significant role in managing the pandemic," stated Purnanand Sarma, President & CEO.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares closed at $3.42 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral