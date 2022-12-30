Novavax Kickstarts Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19-Flu Combo, Stand-Alone Flu Vaccine Candidates

by

Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated a Phase 2 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and influenza stand-alone vaccine candidates.

has initiated a Phase 2 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and influenza stand-alone vaccine candidates. The dose-confirming trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness (immunogenicity) of different formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates in adults aged 50 through 80.

The trial will assess a combination of Novavax's recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate, and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.

Also Read: Novavax Terminates Agreement With GAVI Alliance For Sale Of Its COVID-19 Vaccines.

Novavax Terminates Agreement With GAVI Alliance For Sale Of Its COVID-19 Vaccines. The primary and secondary objectives of the study are to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune responses to various formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates.

The Phase 2 dose-confirmation trial will be conducted in two parts and will seek to enroll approximately 2,300 participants across multiple sites in Australia and New Zealand.

Initial results of the trial are expected mid-year 2023. These data will inform the Phase 3 trials for both influenza stand-alone and COVID-19-influenza combination candidates.

Price Action: NVAX shares are down 2.78% at $9.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

NVAX shares are down 2.78% at $9.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.