Novavax Kickstarts Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19-Flu Combo, Stand-Alone Flu Vaccine Candidates

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 30, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read
  • Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated a Phase 2 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and influenza stand-alone vaccine candidates. 
  • The dose-confirming trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness (immunogenicity) of different formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates in adults aged 50 through 80.
  • The trial will assess a combination of Novavax's recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate, and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.
  • Also Read: Novavax Terminates Agreement With GAVI Alliance For Sale Of Its COVID-19 Vaccines.
  • The primary and secondary objectives of the study are to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune responses to various formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates. 
  • The Phase 2 dose-confirmation trial will be conducted in two parts and will seek to enroll approximately 2,300 participants across multiple sites in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Initial results of the trial are expected mid-year 2023. These data will inform the Phase 3 trials for both influenza stand-alone and COVID-19-influenza combination candidates.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are down 2.78% at $9.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

