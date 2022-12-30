Novavax Kickstarts Phase 2 Trial For COVID-19-Flu Combo, Stand-Alone Flu Vaccine Candidates

- Novavax Inc NVAX has initiated a Phase 2 trial for its COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and influenza stand-alone vaccine candidates.
- The dose-confirming trial will evaluate the safety and effectiveness (immunogenicity) of different formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates in adults aged 50 through 80.
- The trial will assess a combination of Novavax's recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373), quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate, and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant.
- The primary and secondary objectives of the study are to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune responses to various formulations of the CIC and influenza vaccine candidates.
- The Phase 2 dose-confirmation trial will be conducted in two parts and will seek to enroll approximately 2,300 participants across multiple sites in Australia and New Zealand.
- Initial results of the trial are expected mid-year 2023. These data will inform the Phase 3 trials for both influenza stand-alone and COVID-19-influenza combination candidates.
- Price Action: NVAX shares are down 2.78% at $9.45 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
