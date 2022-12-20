ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Altimmune Touts Encouraging Data From Fatty Liver Disease Study

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
December 20, 2022 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Altimmune Touts Encouraging Data From Fatty Liver Disease Study
  • Altimmune Inc ALT announced topline results from its 24-week (12-week extension) trial of pemvidutide in subjects with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
  • Sixty-six of the 83 subjects who completed the initial 12-week Phase 1b NAFLD trial consented to participate in this 12-week extension trial to receive 24 weeks of treatment, and 64 subjects were enrolled. 
  • The trial met its primary endpoint in all pemvidutide treatment groups. 
  • At the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean relative reductions of the liver fat content of 75.2% and 76.4%, respectively.
  • 92.3% and 100% of subjects, respectively, achieved a 30% reduction in liver fat, and 84.6% and 72.7% of subjects, respectively, achieved a 50% reduction in liver fat.
  • 53.8% and 45.5% of subjects, respectively, achieved normalization of liver fat. 
  • Significant reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and corrected T1 (cT1) were observed, both established markers of liver inflammation.
  • Mean weight loss of 7.2% (placebo adjusted 6.0%) in subjects without diabetes at the 1.8 mg dose.
  • The company looks forward to the weight loss data from the interim analysis of the MOMENTUM obesity trial in Q1 2023 and commencing a Phase 2b NASH trial in 2023.
  • Price Action: ALT shares are up 10.20% at $11.31 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral