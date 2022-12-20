- Altimmune Inc ALT announced topline results from its 24-week (12-week extension) trial of pemvidutide in subjects with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
- Sixty-six of the 83 subjects who completed the initial 12-week Phase 1b NAFLD trial consented to participate in this 12-week extension trial to receive 24 weeks of treatment, and 64 subjects were enrolled.
- The trial met its primary endpoint in all pemvidutide treatment groups.
- At the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean relative reductions of the liver fat content of 75.2% and 76.4%, respectively.
- 92.3% and 100% of subjects, respectively, achieved a 30% reduction in liver fat, and 84.6% and 72.7% of subjects, respectively, achieved a 50% reduction in liver fat.
- 53.8% and 45.5% of subjects, respectively, achieved normalization of liver fat.
- Significant reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and corrected T1 (cT1) were observed, both established markers of liver inflammation.
- Mean weight loss of 7.2% (placebo adjusted 6.0%) in subjects without diabetes at the 1.8 mg dose.
- The company looks forward to the weight loss data from the interim analysis of the MOMENTUM obesity trial in Q1 2023 and commencing a Phase 2b NASH trial in 2023.
- Price Action: ALT shares are up 10.20% at $11.31 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.