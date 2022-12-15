Tarsus Pharma Touts Positive Data For Experimental Drug For Tick-Borne Disease

by

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc TARS announced topline results from Phase 1b Callisto trial designed to evaluate TP-05, a novel investigative oral therapeutic for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.

announced topline results from Phase 1b Callisto trial designed to evaluate TP-05, a novel investigative oral therapeutic for the potential prevention of Lyme disease. Results from the trial showed that TP-05 was well tolerated with no dose-related or drug-related serious adverse events.

Pharmacokinetic data from the trial demonstrated rapid absorption and an extended half-life of TP-05, potentially supporting a monthly or less frequent therapy regimen.

Additionally, exploratory ex-vivo tick kill modeling utilizing serum from TP-05-treated subjects demonstrated potent, rapid killing of adult and nymph ticks.

Tarsus also announced the enrollment of the first patient in the Carpo Phase 2a trial, evaluating TP-05 for potentially preventing Lyme disease in humans.

TP-05 is an oral systemic formulation of lotilaner, a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that selectively inhibits parasite-specific GABA-CI channels.

Lyme disease is transmitted through Borrelia burgdorferi infection following the bite of a tick vector. Over 30 million Americans are at high or moderate risk of contracting Lyme disease, and there are approximately 300,000 – 400,000 cases in the U.S. each year.

Price Action : TARS shares are down 1.60% at $14.75 on the last check Thursday.

: TARS shares are down 1.60% at $14.75 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.