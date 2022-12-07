Tesla, Apple, GameStop, Prometheus Biosciences, Cassava Sciences: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets continued their weak trend on Wednesday, with next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning to weigh on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed marginally in the red, while the Dow ended the session flat. Here are five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV-maker closed 3.21% lower on Wednesday. The company has initiated bookings for its cars in Thailand, Southeast Asia's largest market for passenger electric cars, ruled by its Chinese rivals. Tesla will reportedly start delivering its Model 3 and Model Y cars in the first quarter next year, according to Yvonne Chan, Tesla's country director for Thailand.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Apple shares closed 1.38% lower on Wednesday. A French environmental campaign group has filed a complaint against the iPhone maker over commercial practices restricting the use of spare parts for repairs, reported Reuters.

"In many of the cases documented in the complaint, malfunctions are found in cases where the device is repaired with a part, even an identical and original part, not authorized by Apple's software," the HOP association said in a statement according to the report.

3. GameStop Corp. GME: GameStop shares closed 4.83% lower but gained 3.5% in extended trading on Wednesday. GameStop reported third-quarter revenue of $1.186 billion, down from $1.297 billion a year earlier and below average analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

4. Prometheus Biosciences Inc RXDX: Shares of Prometheus soared 165.67% on Wednesday and added 3.32% in extended trading. The company reported encouraging results from ARTEMIS-UC Phase 2 and APOLLO-CD Phase 2a studies of PRA023 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company also said it intends to offer and sell $250 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

5. Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA: Shares of the company closed 9.79% higher on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the completion of drug administration in an open-label study of simufilam for Alzheimer’s Disease on Dec. 6.

