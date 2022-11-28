Gilead-Arcus Biosciences Partnered Lung Cancer Therapy Shows Continuous Positive Efficacy Measures

by

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD and Arcus Biosciences RCUS announced an update from the fourth interim analysis of Phase 2 ARC-7 study in patients with first-line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (EGFR/ALK) mutations.

For the current interim analysis, efficacy was evaluated in study patients who had at least 13 weeks of potential follow-up and were eligible for at least two imaging scans (n=133).

Both domvanalimab combinations showed clinically meaningful differentiation compared to zimberelimab monotherapy across multiple efficacy measures, including objective response rates (ORR), progression-free survival (PFS), and six-month landmark PFS.

No unexpected safety signals were observed across the three study arms. Both domvanalimab-containing arms were generally well tolerated.

Detailed results from this fourth interim analysis and exploratory analysis on 12 patients who crossed over from zimberelimab monotherapy arm to triplet therapy will be presented at the Monthly Plenary Series next month.

Price Action: RCUS shares are up 5.20% at $28.10, and GILD stock is up 0.09% at $86.34 on the last check Monday.

